Sunday Journal: Former police chief Pat Englade on his fight against COVID-19

Monday, March 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek speaks to former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade about his fight against COVID-19.

During the interview, Englade told Pastroek, "It's been an adventure. By God's grace over here I'm improving every day."

The former chief was hospitalized for nearly two and a half months, but now joins the over 426,000 in Louisiana who have recovered from the oft-debilitating illness.

Audiences will listen to Englade's journey through COVID-19 and on to the road towards recovery in this Sunday Journal interview.

