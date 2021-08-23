90°
Sunday Journal: Flood of 2016, the 'no-name storm'

By: WBRZ Staff

More than 30,000 people were evacuated during the Great Flood of 2016 and at least 13 people lost their lives.

Families across Louisiana are still recovering from the devastating event.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will look back at the flood of 2016 and analyze the question of whether or not such an event could happen again. 

They'll also hear from State Climatologist Barry David Keim. 

