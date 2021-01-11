Sunday Journal- Fire Safety guidelines for the start of 2021

In this week's episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek sits down with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning to discuss fire safety.

As winter tightens its grip on Louisiana, bringing chilly weather and even snow to some parts of the state, many residents begin to rely on heating sources that can be dangerous.

Around this time of year, accidents and house fires involving space heaters are a common occurrence. This is why Browning encourages viewers to be resolute in their decision to follow fire safety guidance.

To avoid accidents involving space heaters, the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recommends the following guidelines:

-Make sure your space heater has the label showing that it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory.

-Before using any space heater, read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels carefully.

-Inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections before each use. If frayed, worn or damaged, do not use the heater.

-Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when you're leaving a room or going to sleep, and don't let pets or children play too close to a space heater.

-Space heaters are only meant to provide supplemental heat and should never be used to warm bedding, cook food, dry clothing or thaw pipes.

-Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home and outside all sleeping areas and test them once a month.

-Proper placement of space heaters is critical. Heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.

-Locate space heaters out of high traffic areas and doorways where they may pose a tripping hazard.

-Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.

-Place space heaters on level, flat surfaces. Never place heaters on cabinets, tables, furniture, or carpet, which can overheat and start a fire.

-Always unplug and safely store the heater when it is not in use.

For additional information related to fire safety, please visit the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal's website HERE.