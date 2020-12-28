71°
Sunday Journal: Eyewitness to history
This week on Sunday Journal, John Pastorek reaches into WBRZ's vault and reviews exclusive footage related to significant historical events in Louisiana.
Audiences will see interviews related to the assassination of the former governor Huey P. Long, as well as an alternative view on who killed President John F. Kennedy from New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, and an in depth look at the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott.
These historical events will be reviewed from a new perspective in this episode of Sunday Journal.
