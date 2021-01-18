Sunday Journal - EBR Students of the Year Program

31°
Monday, January 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed daily life in Louisiana, but it didn't hinder Louisiana's top students from performing exceptionally and from being honored for their efforts. 

This episode of Sunday Journal reviews the recent virtual EBR Student of the Year Program as well as the students who the program honored for their hard work during the 2020-2021 year. 

Click here for more on the Dec. 3 virtual event. 

