Sunday Journal- EBR Parish Schools honors its most outstanding students

The best of the best in the East Baton Rouge School System were recently honored during the annual 'Students of the Year' celebration.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, we'll meet the three winners as they talk about their favorite subjects, their heroes, and their secret to success in the classroom.

Audiences will also visit with Superintendent Warren Drake and get a motivational message from LSU Gymnastics coach, D.D. Breaux.