Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers

3 hours 54 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 26 2021 Apr 26, 2021 April 26, 2021 4:14 AM April 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Dream Teachers is on a mission to honor, elevate, and inspire Louisiana's teachers, such as the state's current Teacher of the Year, Nathalie Roy.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will visit Roy's classroom and explore her secrets to success as a distinguished educator.

Then audiences will enjoy an interview with Dream Teachers Chairman, Layne McDaniel and their new Executive Director, Theresa Langlois.

Click here to learn more about Dream Teachers. 

