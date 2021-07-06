75°
Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers, a year of triumph
During the month of July, the group 'Dream Teachers' and the Department of Education will honor Louisiana educators, including the teacher and Principal of the year.
This episode of Sunday Journal features interviews with educators who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, continued to successfully guide Louisiana's students towards their educational goals during the 2020-2021 school year.
