Sunday Journal: COVID crisis in India, Louisiana connections
The novel coronavirus health crisis has taken a deadly toll on the world's second-most populous nation, where COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate.
According to the Associated Press, on Sunday, India reported 403,738 confirmed cases, including 4,092 deaths; overall, India has over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths.
As the country experiences a deadly second surge, relief efforts are taking place across the world, including here in Louisiana.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will take a closer look at what kinds of support Louisiana locals are providing to India.
Click here to learn find out how you can donate to these relief efforts.
