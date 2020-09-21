70°
Sunday Journal- Countdown to kickoff

Monday, September 21 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Only days away from the LSU Tigers' return to the field, fans are counting down until kickoff.

In this week's episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek sits down with the voice of the LSU Tigers, Chris Blair, to discuss what lies ahead for Coach O and the football team. 

