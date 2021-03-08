49°
Sunday Journal: Count Your Blessings 2021
As 2021 continues to unfold, so do south Louisiana's Lenten Season traditions. Included in these traditions is the annual 'Count Your Blessings' supper held by St. Vincent de Paul.
But due to the COVID-19 health crisis, this year's event will be 'to-go' in accord with novel coronavirus health and safety guidelines.
The pandemic-related changes made to 'Count Your Blessings' 2021 are reviewed in this week's episode of Sunday Journal.
