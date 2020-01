Sunday Journal- Catholic Schools Week

In this episode of Sunday Journal, it's Catholic Schools Week.

They're celebrating the best of the best in Catholic Schools.

This episode begins with an interview with Superintendent, Dr. Melanie Palmisano, who will provide a rundown of this week's special events.

Audiences will also meet this year's top principal, Ellen Lee of St. Michael's and the Distinguished Educator, Glynis Davis of St. Joseph's Academy.