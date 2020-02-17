Sunday Journal- Play ball at the Box

This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to play ball at the box.

Audiences will be treated to a one-on-one interview with LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri as he provides them with his annual scouting report on the Tigers.

They opened up the season this weekend against defending Big 10 Champion, Indiana.

Coach Mainieri shares his line-ups and strategy about getting through the tough S.E.C. on the road to Omaha and the College World Series.

This episode will also review highlights from last season.