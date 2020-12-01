Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Ann-Raleigh's Dream
This week on Sunday Journal, audiences are introduced to an eight-year-old with big dreams and an unstoppable drive to make them come true.
Ann-Raleigh Murthy, a third-grader at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, was born with Spina Bifida, and has already undergone five spinal surgeries.
But Murthy's physical challenges have not stopped her from helping other children and their families.
The tenacious eight-year-old has joined forces with the group 'Hogs for the Cause' to help raise money to build a family residence for families with children who are being treated at Our Lady of the Lake's Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, we'll visit with Murthy and learn all about her dream, and we'll meet the head-hog from 'Hogs for the Cause,' Becker Hall.
