Sunday Journal- An interview with Tom Galligan of LSU

In this episode of Sunday Journal, host John Pastorek introduces audiences to LSU's interim President, Tom Galligan.

The two discuss the unprecedented year of change the university and its new head faced when COVID-19 shuttered the school's day-to-day operations.

As LSU prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening, Galligan talks about the school's bright future thanks to its resilient students, staff, and faculty.