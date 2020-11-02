Sunday Journal- All Saints Day at Holy Rosary

BATON ROUGE - In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek takes viewers to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant where they celebrate All Saints Day, every day.

Viewers will visit its "Wall of Saints," a gallery of holy men, women, and children of the church.

During a featured interview with Fr. Josh Johnson, Pastor of Holy Rosary, stories of courage and faith will be shared.

The episode will detail how viewers can visit the unique Wall of Faith for themselves.