Sunday Journal: A recap of the 2020 hurricane season
In this episode of Sunday Journal, John Pastorek is joined by state climatologist Barry Kiem, author of Hurricanes of the Gulf of Mexico, in a recap of the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.
