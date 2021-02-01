45°
Sunday Journal: A new year, a new look for St. James Episcopal Church

In this episode of Sunday Journal, enjoy an exclusive first look into the updated interior of one of Baton Rouge's most historic churches following a million dollar renovation. 

St. James Episcopal Church has been a fixture in Baton Rouge since 1819, and as 2021 begins, the historic landmark has a brand new look. 

Click here for more on St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge. 

