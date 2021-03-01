70°
Sunday Journal- 2021 Lenten Season at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge

Monday, March 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In 2021, traditions associated with Lenten season have changed at Baton Rouge's St. Joseph Cathedral.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will learn how the COVID-19 health crisis has impacted Lenten season in addition to analyzing other tidbits of information related to the historic Baton Rouge church.

