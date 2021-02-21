65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance of a shower late

Sunday, February 21 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: 

Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds through out the day. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but will not ruin any outdoor plans. Highs will be even warmer today in the upper 60s. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near 50. A band of showers will move in overnight.

Looking Ahead:



A weak cool front will slide across the area overnight into Monday morning, bringing a broken band of showers. The rain will end by daybreak and rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for most. High temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s through out the week ahead, with chilly mornings. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

