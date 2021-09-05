Sunday Forecast: Widespread showers and storms back by Monday afternoon

Showers and storms will move in on Monday to cool things down.

***HEAT ADVISORY*** remains in effect on Sunday from 10 AM until 6 PM. This means the heat index will be greater than 100 degrees for several hours during the day. Remember to limit your time outdoors in the direct sunlight. pic.twitter.com/MQrLxLVdVL — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 5, 2021

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 6pm today. This afternoon the heat index will max out in the 90s with some areas in the triple digits. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am or after 5pm. Showers and storms will hold off today. A stray shower or two is possible, but most spots will stay completely dry. Overnight conditions will be muggy with temperatures near 73 degrees.

Up Next: Some deeper tropical moisture will move over the area on Monday. This is going to cause widespread showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The rain will prevent temperatures from climbing too high. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Starting Wednesday, some drier air will work in from the north and rain coverage will be much more isolated. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the rest of the week. The drier air will drop overnight lows into the 60s starting on Thursday night. There are no rain chances Thursday through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance over the Yucatan is expected to increase rain coverage on the Gulf Coast for the first half of the week.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. Locally heavy rains are likely to continue today over that area. The system is forecast to move northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today, then move slowly northward or northeastward over the western or central Gulf of Mexico. This is the system that will increase rain coverage for the first half of the week in south Louisiana. Upper-level winds are only expected to be marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation, but some slow development is possible while the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the week, 30%. It is possible that a tropical depression organizes, but it is unlikely that we see significant enough organization for this storm to be named.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!