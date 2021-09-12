Sunday Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms Return

Rain chances return for Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Saturday Night, Sunday & Sunday Night: Expect the clear skies on Saturday night to quickly fill with clouds after the midnight hour. Lows will once again be in the middle to upper 60s, but humidity levels will return by early Sunday morning courtesy of abundant amount of tropical moisture being pumped into the regions on a southerly wind. The rain could start by early morning and will be widely scattered through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday afternoon and night. Rain chances will stand at a solid 80%.

Up Next: Monday will bring more showers and thunderstorms as rain chances remain high. A tropical feature in the Bay of Campeche known as Invest 94L will surge north into the Gulf of Mexico and take aim at the Texas coast bringing large amounts of rain in a very short period of time.

In the Tropics:

The northern portion of a tropical wave known as Invest 94L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this will bump up rain coverage for south Louisiana early next week.

A strong tropical wave is has emerged off of the west coast of Africa today. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system.







