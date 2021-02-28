Latest Weather Blog
Sunday: Foggy start, mainly cloudy & mild afternoon
Today and Tonight:
Areas of patchy fog this morning will give way to a mainly cloudy sky this afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible through out the day, but overall your outdoor plans will be just fine. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Tonight, clouds will continue to build with lows in the mid 60s.
Looking Ahead:
A cold front will begin to track towards south Louisiana on Monday, but will take its time doing so. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible. Tuesday night, the front will clear the region, leaving us with slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
