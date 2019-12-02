Sunday evening plane crash kills three in San Antonio

Police view wreckage of plane crash in San Antonio, TX Photo: Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO, TX - On Sunday night, a small, single-engine plane crashed in San Antonio, resulting in the deaths of three on board.

According to CNN, the plane was leaving Sugar Land and headed to Boerne, Texas when the captain detected engine trouble and attempted a crash landing at San Antonio International Airport.

But the plane somehow ended up crashing into the street, killing three individuals on board.

First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found the aircraft completely demolished, parts of it on the sidewalk and street.

At the moment, additional details related to the fatal accident are limited and the names of the deceased have not been released.

Several San Antonio agencies are working alongside the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.