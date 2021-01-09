Sunday: Cold rain for most, snow to the north

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, mostly clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Most neighborhoods will be at or below freezing overnight, so protect your plants and bring pets indoors. A hard freeze is not expected, so pipes will be okay. Tomorrow, the day starts off cold with a few clouds. Through the day clouds will increase, with high temperatures only around 50.



Looking Ahead:

Sunday will be mainly dry, with increasing clouds through the day. Sunday night, rain will begin to spread across south Louisiana as a disturbance passes south of the coast. Going into the overnight, from 2am - 8am there will be potential for a few snowflakes and sleet pellets to mix in with rain, mainly north of I-12. No accumulations or major road hazards are expected. For the vast majority of the area, it's just going to be a cold rain Sunday night - Monday morning.

By mid-morning on Monday, most of the rain/precipitation will be out of the area. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side through much of next week.

