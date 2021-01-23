Sunday: Cloudy with a spotty shower or two

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, clouds will remain with low temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. Sunday, expect a cloudy start to the day with patchy fog and drizzle around. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s as a warm front progresses north off the Gulf. Along the front, there could be a few showers.

Looking Ahead:

The same frontal boundary that brought rain across the area Friday has stalled along the coast. This front will lift back to the north tomorrow as a warm front, bringing high temperatures back into the 70s. As the front lifts north Sunday morning/afternoon, isolated showers will be possible. Our next best chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front tracks across the region. This front will stall over the eastern part of the state, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast on Tuesday. Tuesday night, into Wednesday rain chances will increase once again before we finally dry out on Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton









