Sunday: Chilly start, sunshine returns in the afternoon

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, we'll have a few showers around in the evening, eventually drying out overnight with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday, we'll start off with a few clouds in the morning, then full sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead:

A cold front will move through early Sunday pushing out any remaining cloud cover and rain. It will be a nice end to the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s. We'll start off the new week with sunshine and warmer weather on Monday, before cloud cover and rain chances return on Tuesday. Rain will be more scattered Wednesday, becoming more widespread on Thursday and Friday. We know there is going to be a blast of cold air trying to move south by the end of next week, but how far south and when is the question. Models are far from being in agreement. As far as any wintry weather, the chance is very low at this time, as the cold air will likely lag behind any remaining moisture.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







