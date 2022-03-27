Sunday AM Forecast: Warm Sunday, monitoring another severe weather risk

TODAY & TONIGHT



Expect another warm afternoon today with bright sunshine. High temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. Overnight, we will have a few clouds overhead. Low temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to this morning - with most bottoming out in the mid 50s.



LOOKING AHEAD



Temperatures will continue to climb into next week, with highs expected to warm into the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, all ahead of our next storm chance.





Another strong storm system will move in on Wednesday afternoon/evening, bringing a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. It is still too early to get into specific details, but the Storm Prediction Center has the entire WBRZ viewing area highlighted in a severe weather risk for Wednesday. It is spring time in south Louisiana and our main severe weather season - stay connected with us over the coming days for more updated details.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

