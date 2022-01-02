Sunday AM Forecast: Temperatures plummet through the day, Freeze Warnings issued

The Forecast



A winter blast arrives today and continues through out the day Monday.



Cloudy skies and light, passing showers will continue through midday. Clouds will begin to clear out this evening.



Temperatures will plummet through the afternoon, eventually dropping into the 30s after sunset. With a strong northwest wind, it will feel more like the 20s and 30s for majority of the afternoon.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures are expected to fall between 26-32 degrees, delivering our first freeze of the season. Remember to protect all sensitive plants, bring in outside pets and check on friends and neighbors that may not have adequate heating.

*FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32° for several hours. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/3U5YRGITJo — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 2, 2022





Looking Ahead



Temperatures will remain on the chilly side Monday afternoon, only topping out in the low 50s. Another light freeze is likely Monday night before temperatures begin to rebound. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the 70s on Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front that will move through on Thursday.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





