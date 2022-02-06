Sunday AM Forecast: Sunny & cool this afternoon, cloudy on Monday

TODAY & TONIGHT

It was another frigid start this morning with widespread temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 50s.

Overnight temperatures will stay mainly above freezing as clouds build in by daybreak on Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD



A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on the way over the next seven days. A passing upper level disturbance on Monday will bring a cloudy afternoon but not much in the way of precipitation. A sprinkle will be possible along the coast, but the atmosphere will be too dry to produce widespread rainfall. Beyond Monday, we stay dry and cool through the end of next week. There will be a gradual warm up in temperatures, eventually making it back to the 60s by Wednesday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





