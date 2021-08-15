Sunday AM Forecast: Summertime pattern continues, watching the tropics

The Forecast: The August pattern continues! Expect the first half of the day to be dry, but during the late afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms will be likely. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could get stuck under a brief heavy downpour. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the low 90s.



Looking Ahead: No significant changes in our weather pattern are expected going forward. Look for a daily chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s over the next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics

We are continuing to closely monitor Fred and Grace.



As of the 10AM update on Sunday, Fred has re-gained tropical storm status with max. winds at 40 mph. Fred will likely make landfall over the Florida Panhandle on Monday.





Behind Fred, we have Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is still on the weaker side, with max. winds near 40 mph this morning. Land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba will limit intensification in the short term. By late week, Grace is expected to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. There, environmental conditions will likely become more favorable for strengthening. Yes, parts of southeast Louisiana are in the cone but there's still A LOT of uncertainty. Land interaction will likely result in changes in the path and intensity of Grace over the next few days, so now is the time to pay attention and stay tuned for updates.



-- Jake