Sunday AM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening, Arctic blast follows

A line of storms associated with a strong cold front will roll through Sunday evening, bringing a threat of severe weather. After the front passes, expect a big drop in temperatures, with lows in the 20s likely for several nights next week.

Today & Tonight: Much of Sunday will be relatively dry with isolated showers. Clouds will be abundant, but highs will still manage to reach the mid to upper 70s because of strong southerly flow ahead of a cold front. A ***Wind Advisory*** has been issued for the entire viewing area. Winds will be sustained 15-25 mph, with gust up to 40 mph possible until midnight. The cold front will eventually move through just after dark, in the 6-9 pm timeframe. A line of storms associated with the front will pose the risk of strong to severe storms. Almost the entire viewing area is under a level 2/5, or slight risk of severe weather. That means isolated instances of severe weather will be possible. A few tornadoes, isolated damaging gust, and a few reports of hail cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will rapidly drop after the front. Potentially 20 degrees or more in 2-3 hours! Lows will be in the mid-30s with wind chill values in the teens possible. A ***Cold Weather Advisory*** has been issued because of that potential.

Up Next: Highs on Monday will only warm into the middle 40s despite mainly sunny skies. The next week will feature the same cold mornings and chilly afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows will dip into the 20s with wind chills in the teens possible. Make sure to dig out the extra clothes for the next week and prepare your homes by wrapping exposed, exterior piping prior to the cold arriving.

Looking towards the end of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been a few hints of frozen precipitation in the forecast guidance. Since the system that would create this weather is still well out in the Pacific Ocean, data on it is limited and so there are still a lot of unknowns. More will be known at the start of next week. The bottom line is that if moisture can properly overlap with the coldest air, something more than cold rain could be possible late next week. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.