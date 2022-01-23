Sunday AM Forecast: Staying chilly this week with rain returning on Monday

TODAY & TONIGHT

It was another FRIGID start this morning, with most bottoming out in the lower and mid 20s. A few spots even got down to the upper teens such as McComb and Hammond.

This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as the last few nights. Overnight temperatures may briefly touch the freezing mark, especially north of Baton Rouge.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances return to the local forecast tomorrow. Monday will start out dry, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. By Monday evening, widespread showers will begin to spread across south Louisiana. The shower activity will continue overnight but end by daybreak on Tuesday. When all is said and done, most will have picked up around a half inch of rain. Higher totals over an inch are possible along the immediate coast. A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in on Tuesday, keeping the winter chill around for the next seven days.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





