56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday AM Forecast: Spooktacular weather for Halloween

4 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 5:00 AM October 31, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Happy Halloween! It's a chilly start this morning, so be sure to layer up before heading out the door.

This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Highs will top out around 75 degrees.

Trick-or-Treating: Expect cool temperatures in the mid 60s this evening. A light jacket may be needed, but overall will be a comfortable evening with clear skies.

Looking Ahead: Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue over the next few days. There will be plenty of sunshine around to get outside and enjoy. No major changes are expected in the local forecast through Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly warm up a few degrees, but there is no mention of rain the in 7-day forecast until next Thursday. This will come with another big cool down at the end of the week.

Trending News



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days