Sunday AM Forecast: Spooktacular weather for Halloween

The Forecast:

Happy Halloween! It's a chilly start this morning, so be sure to layer up before heading out the door.



This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Highs will top out around 75 degrees.

Trick-or-Treating: Expect cool temperatures in the mid 60s this evening. A light jacket may be needed, but overall will be a comfortable evening with clear skies.

Looking Ahead: Chilly mornings and warm afternoons will continue over the next few days. There will be plenty of sunshine around to get outside and enjoy. No major changes are expected in the local forecast through Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly warm up a few degrees, but there is no mention of rain the in 7-day forecast until next Thursday. This will come with another big cool down at the end of the week.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton