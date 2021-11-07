Sunday AM Forecast: Slowly warming up this week, rain returns Thursday

The Forecast:

This morning was COLD. Many locations bottomed out at 39 degrees such as Hammond, McComb and New Roads.



We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures near 70.



Tonight, it will be chilly again, maybe just a degree or two warmer than this morning. Expect temperatures in the low 40s and a few upper 30s especially north of the interstates.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, a slow warming trend will begin as highs climb to the upper 70s by Tuesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing our next chance for rain - mainly Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

A few showers may linger into Friday morning, but majority will clear out by Friday afternoon. We will see a drop in temperatures behind the front with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We could have lows in the upper 30s once again by next Sunday morning.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





