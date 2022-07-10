Sunday AM Forecast: Showers will be making their way in and sticking around all week long

If you have outdoor actives today, I would have an indoor backup plan.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to lingering clouds after some overnight showers. More rain is expected today. During the morning hours we will have a break from the rain, and temperatures will have a chance to climb into the low-90s across the area. Feels like temperatures will be near triple digit heat. A weak frontal boundary will be stalling out over our area this afternoon. This will leave us with plenty of moisture to help fuel some showers and storms. Starting just after lunch widespread showers are expected. The first round of showers will be light, summertime-like showers. The second round of rain will be coming in during the late afternoon hours. These showers and storms have the potential to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, or heavy downpours. Localized areas could see some poor street or drainage flooding. Overnight rain will begin to come to an end and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Monday is shaping up to be one of the drier days this week. Waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s and feeling muggy. Temperatures will reach the low-90s throughout the day. The humidity will still be around and showers are still possible. Areas south of I-10 have a greater chance for seeing some showers, but overall the chances are low. If you need to do any outdoor activities Monday is the day to do it! Tuesday through Thursday are looking like total washouts. We will be seeing widespread rain for several hours during these days. Temperatures will hold in the high-80s across the area. Several rounds of rain could cause some potential street or poor drainage flooding issues. As we head into the later part of the week, rain begins to lighten up.

In the Tropics:

Northern Gulf of Mexico:

A surface trough of low pressure is expected to develop in the

northern Gulf of Mexico from a decaying frontal boundary currently

located over the southeastern United States. Any development of

this system is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts just

offshore of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline through the middle

to later part of this week. Regardless of development, heavy rains

will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from

Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For

more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service Office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation change through 5 days...low...20 percent.