Sunday AM Forecast: rounding out weekend with great weather, similar conditions next week

For the next 7 days, we will have seasonable mornings, warm afternoons, and no chance of rain.

Today & Tonight: The great weather conditions will continue! Sunny skies will dominate throughout the day, leading to warm temperatures in the low to mid 80's. Although this is above average for this time of year, it will still feel pleasant outside because of no humidity. Temperatures will cool in the overnight hours, will lows in the middle 50's.

Up Next: Early morning temperatures will stay in the 50's and lower 60's for all of next week. After the cool starts, highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. So while jackets are a good idea in the mornings, it is not a good idea in the afternoon and evenings, unless you want to sweat. Skies will be mainly sunny early in the week. A few high, thin clouds will be in the mix on Tuesday. After that, fair weather cumulus clouds clouds will be around the rest of the week. Just like last week, there is no chance of rain. With only 0.13" of rain this month, we are way below average. The lack of rainfall will likely develop drought across the Capital Area,

The Tropics: Oscar is still a tiny, but mighty system. It is a hurricane with max sustained winds at 80mph. Movement is WSW at 12mph. Small storms like Oscar are prone to rapid changes in intensity both up and down. This system will interact with Cuba later today, weakening the storm. The interaction with land, and increasingly hostile conditions should dissipate Oscar by the middle of next week.

– Balin

