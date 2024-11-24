Sunday AM Forecast: roller coaster of weather conditions for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week will kickoff with much warmer temperatures than we saw over the weekend. A roller coaster of conditions will occur the rest of the week, with multiple cold fronts expected to pass through.

Today & Tonight: Sunday will be the start of a warming trend as winds flip out of the south. Highs will get into the upper 70's under mostly sunny skies. It will still be a pleasant day, great for any outdoor plans or activities. Winds will not die down overnight, and this will significantly limit lows. We will be nearly 15 degrees warmer than this morning, with most near 60 degrees.

Up Next: The warming trend does not stop Monday morning, as highs will make it to the 80's in the afternoon and evening. Get ready for a roller coaster of conditions throughout the rest of the week. The first of two fronts will approach the area Monday night, bringing with it some cloud cover, and a few showers. This will be a relatively weak front, so only a minor temperature dip is expected Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will begin to increase again Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of a much stronger cold front. This will bring with it some stormy weather on Thanksgiving, and a big cool down Friday, into the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

