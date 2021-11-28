Sunday AM Forecast: Rain moves out, turning cold tonight

The Forecast:



Passing showers will continue to exit from west to east. Skies will remain mainly cloudy with a few sun breaks. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60.

Leftover clouds will move out overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop more significantly into the upper 30s and low 40s.







Looking Ahead:



Our weather will be quiet as we head into the first week of December. Highs will slowly warm back into the 70s by Tuesday. Mornings will remain on the chilly side through Thursday. There is a slight chance for a shower or two Friday and Saturday but a lot of uncertainty remains for now.



