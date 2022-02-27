Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Rain clears out for a chilly afternoon
TODAY & TONIGHT
Light showers rolled through the Baton Rouge metro around daybreak, but have quickly moved out to the east. For the rest of the morning, expect cloudy skies holding temperatures in the 40s. There will be a break in the clouds this afternoon, warming temperatures into the upper 50s.
Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Everyone will wake up to temperatures in the mid and upper 30s Monday morning. A freeze is not expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Once we move past the weekend, we will enter a quiet stretch of weather through the end of next week. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s by Wednesday with chilly mornings in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the week. Rain does not look likely next week until Saturday and for now is a low chance.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
