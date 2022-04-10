Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TODAY & TONIGHT
Bright blue skies are expected through out your Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight, clouds will start to increase in area skies as our humidity levels come up. Lows will only bottom out in the low 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
An active spring pattern is setting up for the new work week, with a daily chance for rain starting on Monday. Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated showers and storms, while widespread activity is expected Wednesday, into Thursday. A severe storm or two can not be ruled out, but heavy rain is likely the higher concern. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts of 4-5 inches possible. A cold front will push through the area on Thursday, then dissipate along the coast. With moisture levels still fairly high into the weekend, that will keep a chance for rain in the forecast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
