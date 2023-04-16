61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine in your upcoming forecast

36 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 7:44 AM April 16, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

After two rounds of rain yesterday we are seeing nothing but sunshine today!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Now that all the rain has passed we are left with some lingering clouds this morning and temperatures in the low-60s. The layer of cloud cover will continue to move out as northerly winds set into the forecast. Temperatures will stay cool and comfortable in the low-70s this afternoon. Overnight, with clear skies and northerly winds in the forecast temperatures will fall into the low-40s.

Up Next: Starting off your work week, temperatures will slowly climb as the morning goes on. Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid-to-upper 70s into the afternoon hours. The cool weather does not stick around for long. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-80s by Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures rain will be returning back into the forecast by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days