Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine in your upcoming forecast
After two rounds of rain yesterday we are seeing nothing but sunshine today!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Now that all the rain has passed we are left with some lingering clouds this morning and temperatures in the low-60s. The layer of cloud cover will continue to move out as northerly winds set into the forecast. Temperatures will stay cool and comfortable in the low-70s this afternoon. Overnight, with clear skies and northerly winds in the forecast temperatures will fall into the low-40s.
Up Next: Starting off your work week, temperatures will slowly climb as the morning goes on. Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid-to-upper 70s into the afternoon hours. The cool weather does not stick around for long. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-80s by Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures rain will be returning back into the forecast by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
