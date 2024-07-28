Sunday AM Forecast: one last day of unsettled weather before pattern change

Showers and storms will be scattered across the viewing area today. Rain coverage drastically drops off Monday and through most of next week.

Today & Tonight: More afternoon and evening storms are expected today. Just like yesterday, not everyone will see rain, but about half of the viewing area will. Heavy rainfall and lots of lightning will be possible if you find yourself under one of these thunderstorms. Highs will be near 93 degrees, with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Tonight, skies will partially clear, with lows in the upper 70's.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure will take hold of the area for all of next week. Drier air will filter in as well. These two factors combined will keep any afternoon storms spotty to isolated in nature. Some days will likely be drier than others. As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be those days. With rain coverage decreasing, the big story will become the heat. Mid to upper 90's are likely all week long. Heat alerts may end up becoming the norm once again.

The Tropics: An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for some development in a day or two, and a tropical depression could form around midweek while the system is near or over the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.