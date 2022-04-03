Sunday AM Forecast: Nice Sunday, storms return Tuesday morning

TODAY & TONIGHT

Expect plenty of sunshine around for your Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few clouds will start to mix back in overnight, with lows in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD



Another system is expected to impact our area overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the main concern being damaging winds. A brief tornado can not be ruled out, especially north of metro Baton Rouge. While this will not be as potent of a system as this past Wednesday, we should still take these storms seriously and be ready to take action if a warning is issued.

We could pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall, especially where the heavier storms set up. Once this system exits by Tuesday night, we will get to enjoy some nice weather to round out the new week. Temperatures will actually fall below average next weekend, with morning lows that could be in the upper 30s for some.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





