Sunday AM Forecast: Muggy start today, cloud conditions will stick around

Ending your weekend and starting your workweek with a muggy start and cloudy afternoons.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up this morning to some clouds in the skies and temperatures on the muggy side in the upper-50s. As the sun begins to rise, we will only see more clouds begin to build in. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-80s. Dew points will continue to climb into the workweek. Still no expecting any showers in the forecast just yet. Overnight the pattern will repeat into the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Monday will be a near repeat of Sunday with humid, and warm conditions. You will start your day feeling muggy with temperatures in the mid-60s. Throughout the day more cloud cover moves into the area in as temperatures reach the mid-80s. Rain will stay out of the forecast for just one more day before a cold front brings some much need showers into the area on Tuesday. The timing of the cold front is key. If the front moves through earlier in the morning hours we will likely just see light showers and the drying out. If the front stalls out and moves through later into the afternoon we would then have a threat for some severe weather. If showers and thunderstorms develop along the frontal boundary we could see gusty winds, lighting, and hail. As of now it is looking like we can expect to see some early morning showers with this system this clearing out by lunch. Once the front pushes through we will be back feeling more like fall again by the middle of the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.