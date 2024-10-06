Sunday AM Forecast: much anticipated fall weather only a few days away

The next two days will feature warm temperatures with a touch of mugginess. A cold front passing through late Monday will finally bring fall weather to the Capital Area next week.

Today & Tonight: Widespread cloudiness has finally exited the region, and that means a lot more sunshine. The only clouds will be some fair weather cumulus in the afternoon and evening. The lack of widespread clouds will allow highs to get into the lower 90's. This is 7-8 degrees above average for this time of year. A shower or two across the viewing area cannot be ruled out. Most will stay dry. Tonight, lows will be near 70 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: Big changes are on the way. This will come in the form of a cold front. The front is slated to pass in the evening hours of Monday. The rest of the week will feature much cooler, and drier conditions. Highs will be in the middle 80's, with lows near 60 degrees. Some locations, especially north of Baton Rouge, could dip into the upper 50's some nights. These conditions look to last into next weekend.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Milton now has winds of 60mph. Its movement is now to the east at 5mph. Significant strengthening is likely, and Milton will approach Florida by the middle of next week as a powerful cat 3 hurricane. For the local area, impacts look to be very slim. Some higher swells and coastal flooding will be possible.

Hurricane Kirk is gaining latitude, and losing steam. It now has maximum sustained winds of 105mph, and is moving quickly to the NNE at 23mph. Large swells from this system have reached the eastern coast of United States. Other than higher swells, and a rip current risk, no other U.S. impacts are expected. Kirk will stay in the open Atlantic.

Following Kirk is Hurricane Leslie which is getting slightly stronger. Maximum sustained winds are at 85mph as the storm moves northwest following Kirk out to sea.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The system is expected to move near or over the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday, and interests there should monitor its progress.

