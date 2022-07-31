Sunday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies then afternoon showers possible

Most people will be able to dodge afternoon showers.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to mostly sunny skies this morning. Temperatures creeping into the high-70s right now. Rain is going to be a big player in today's forecast. Temperatures are dependent on if and when you see rain. Most people will stay completely dry today. We are forecasting isolated showers. These showers and storms have the potential to produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. If you stay dry temperatures will climb into the mid-to low-90s, but those that see some rain will see a brief cool down. Showers will begin to fizzle out before the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s with some clouds lingering.

Up Next: Monday morning muggies are a thing and they will be back right as scheduled. The abundance of moisture will help fuel some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low-90s. Depending on where showers set up some could see temperatures in the mid-90s. As the sunsets and as showers begin to dissipate, temperatures will fall back into the 70s and we are expecting partly cloudy skies. The summertime pattern is staying locked in. This mean temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s and muggy. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s, and afternoon showers come in to cool us down a bit. The wet pattern sticks around for your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No tropical development expected for the next 5 days.