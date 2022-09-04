Sunday AM Forecast: More rain on the way, Not a total washout

Three day weekend and LSU season opener but still some showers in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tomorrow: Starting off the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s. Throughout the day cloud cover will stick around the area and temperatures will hold in the mid-80s. Breaks in cloud cover could allow for temperatures to heat up just a little bit and that would increase our chance for showers and storms. Scattered showers are in the forecast today. Not a total washout and showers are expected to move quickly out of the area before the afternoon hours are over. With repeated rounds of rain in the forecast, poor street and drainage flooding are a possibility. By the evening hours showers and storms will be well out of the area. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the low-70s.

Up Next: Muggy start to your Labor Day Monday. Clouds will linger into the overnight hours and temperatures waking up will be in the low-70s. As temperatures heat into the high-80s, rain chances increase across the Capital Area. Not everyone will see showers and storms, but those who do will get a big cool down in the afternoon hours. Overnight the pattern is set to repeat. Your workweek will get off to a muggy start. Expecting partly sunny skies with humid conditions at the start of your day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the high-80s with partly sunny skies in the forecast. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours. Not forecasting any total washouts for your workweek. The pattern will stay locked in for your workweek. Muggy mornings with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Temperatures heating into the mid-80s once we see a break in cloud cover. Showers and storms begin building in during the afternoons, then some clearing out as the sunsets. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Systems in the Atlantic are expected to have no impact on the local viewing area. Storm Station meteorologist are monitoring an area of low potential for development over the coast of Africa.