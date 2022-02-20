Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Mild Sunday afternoon, a few showers Monday
TODAY & TONIGHT
Today we will continue to warm up with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cloud cover will build through the day, but we are not expecting any rainfall.
Tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible overnight. Lows will only drop to the mid 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warm front will move across our area around daybreak Monday. This will create a few showers early in the morning and set the stage for a mild and muggy afternoon. Tuesday - Thursday will continue to hold a low chance for a shower or storm each day with warm afternoons in the 70s and 80s. Our next front likely arrives late Thursday, into Friday. Depending on the strength of the front, we would see a drop in temperatures on the other side of it next weekend.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
