Sunday AM Forecast: Isolated strong storms possible today

The Forecast







A cold front will help to develop a broken line of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side. The primary concern will be strong, gusty winds.





Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight. A breezy north wind will make it feel like the low 30s out the door Monday morning.







Looking Ahead



Monday and Tuesday will remain on the chilly side with afternoon highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s. At this time, a freeze is not in the forecast either night, but a few locations especially north of Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze. Temperatures will start to rebound by Friday, ahead of yet another cold front that will arrive next weekend.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





